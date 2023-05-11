HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chevalier awardee Madana Kalyani dead

A professor of Tamil at the Lycee Francaise, Ms. Kalyani was the first woman in Tamil Nadu-Puducherry to be bestowed the Chevalier Ordre des Palmes académiques

May 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Madana Kalyani

Madana Kalyani

Madana Kalyani, 84, the first woman recipient of the prestigious Chevalier Award of the Republic of France, passed away in the wee hours of Thursday.

Ms. Kalyani, who retired as a professor of Tamil at the Lycee Francaise after four decades in the teaching profession, was a writer, poet and translator. In 2011, she became the first woman in Tamil Nadu-Puducherry to be bestowed the Chevalier Ordre des Palmes académiques, a national order bestowed by the French Republic on distinguished academics and teachers. The French honour came two years after she was conferred the Kalaimamani title.

Ms, Kalyani, who was equally proficient in Tamil and French, had produced French-Tamil and Tamil-French translations of several important works. Among her most popular and best-selling translations was ‘Kollai Noi’ based on Nobel Laureate Albert Camus’ ‘La Peste’ (The Plague), family sources said.

She has also translated into French the Tamil writer Sujatha’s ‘Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo’, the poetry of Subramania Bharathi and Bharathidasan, and Tamil folk tales, while bringing to a Tamil readership the great works of French masters such as Victor Hugo, Jean de La Fontaine and Charles Pierre Baudelaire. She is survived by three sons.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.