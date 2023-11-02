Chennai hospital opens regional hub in Puducherry

November 02, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Gleneagles HealthCity Chennai has opened its first Regional Information Centre in Puducherry.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the centre, that aims to help facilitate outpatient consultations with super specialists from Gleneagles facility in Chennai.

The information centre, located at Tulasi Medical Centre, Lenin Street, Kosapalayam, will serve as a hub for information, resources, and support, further strengthening the hospital’s mission to provide accessible and worldclass healthcare services, a press note said.

The centre is being run in association with Tulasi Medical Centre and will help patients fix appointments with various specialists from the hospital, and also get information regarding specialities and various offerings at the Chennai centre.

Trained staff will guide patients and visitors, understand available treatments, locate specialists, and schedule appointments. Community outreach programmes to promote health awareness, conduct health camps, and offer educational workshops are also planned.

Alok Khullar, Chief Executive Officer, Gleneagles HealthCity, Chennai, said the regional centre will seek to ensure that residents of Puducherry get access to quality tertiary healthcare, medical diagnosis and treatment.

