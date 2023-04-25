ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai hospital launches centre for patients in city

April 25, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N Rangasamy flags off an ambulance dedicated to the MGM Healthcare Connect Centre under a tie-up with MGMCRI in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MGM Healthcare, a quaternary care super-specialty hospital in Chennai, on Tuesday launched its exclusive patient connect centre on Thiruvalluvar Salai in the city.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated it and flagged off an ambulance, in the presence of Assembly Speaker R. Selvam.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam; the Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister, A. John Kumar; MLAs G. Nehru alias Kuppuswamy and Vivilian Richards J.; Director of Health G. Sriramulu and representatives of MGM Healthcare participated in the event.

According to a press note, the MGM Healthcare Connect Centre will offer expert consultations for neurology, liver diseases, renal diseases, cardiology, orthopaedics & spine, and oncology. This would enable people in the city to benefit from the expertise of the finest doctors from the Chennai facility.

Specialists from MGM Healthcare, Chennai, will visit the centre on a regular basis. Shortly, patients could avail themselves of the video consultation facility at the centre and transfer images of X-rays and CT scans and vital information to expert doctors for further investigation.

Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare, said, “These connect centres are designed to offer easy and convenient access for patients to our extraordinary clinical and surgical teams.”

V.R. Roopesh Kumar, Director of Neurosciences, MGM Healthcare, Chennai, said the connect centre would facilitate a “synergistic approach for achieving better treatment outcomes and cost-benefit for patients.”

V. Nirmal Coumare, Director, Hospital Services, MGMCRI, Puducherry, also took part.

As a part of the event, MGM Healthcare donated around 10 BP monitoring apparatuses to various police stations in the city. They would help the police keep themselves fit by regularly monitoring their health parameters.

