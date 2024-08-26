Check genuineness of all MBBS students allotted seats in JIPMER this year: Parents’ association

The Pondicherry State Student and Parents Welfare Association has urged the Puducherry Government to check the genuineness of all students who have been allotted MBBS seat by the National Medical Council (NMC) in the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) campuses in Puducherry and Karaikal.

In a letter addressed to the Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, V. Balasubramanian, president of the Association said a number of candidates from other States who had applied under the Government Quota in their respective States had also applied in Puducherry.

The Government should put an end to the anomalies relating to the domicile status of candidates gaining MBBS admissions at the cost of the local students in the Union Territory. It should direct the Departments of Health and Revenue and the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) to verify the genuineness of students who have been allotted first year MBBS in JIPMER for the academic year 2024-25, Mr. Balasubramanian said.

The government should check the genuineness of all students and cancel the provisional allotment of candidates possessing double nativity certificates. The Association also urged the Puducherry Government to initiate stringent action against such students and officials who had helped them to get MBBS seat under the government quota in CENTAC.