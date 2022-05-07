Check eateries to prevent sale of unhygienic food: AIADMK tells Puducherry Govt

AIDMK urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to immediately intervene on the issue

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has demanded regular checking at hotels to prevent the sale of low quality and unhygienic food items.

In a letter to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday, AIADMK secretary (east) A. Anbalagan highlighted the recent incident in Kerala where a young girl lost her life after consuming uncooked food at an eatery. Several people also got ill after eating food from the same hotel, he said.

The Puducherry Food Safety Department should make it a practice to conduct regular inspection in all categories of hotels. In this context, the government should take serious note of the large number of vacancies in the Food Safety wing., he added.

Urging the Chief Minister to immediately intervene on the issue, the AIADMK leader said the priority of the government should be to maintain good health of residents. The government should ensure the quality of food sold at hotels in Puducherry, he said.