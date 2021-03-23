Chargesheet filed against BJP candidate

Case pertains to suppression of facts

A chargesheet under Section 125 (A) of the Representation of People Act, 1951, has been filed in a local court against BJP candidate A. John Kumar from Kamaraj Nagar constituency pertaining to suppression of information on assets while contesting the 2019 by-election.

The Odiansalai police had registered a case last year on the directions of court following a complaint filed by one Selvamuthurayan. In his complaint, he had alleged that Mr. Kumar had failed to mention in the affidavit about two hectares of land he had purchased at Sethampakkam village.

Assistant Public Prosecutor R. Praveen Kumar on Monday submitted an 117 page chargesheet.