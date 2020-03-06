Chaos at Marappalam exasperates residents

PUDUCHERRY

06 March 2020 00:12 IST

Traffic jams are a regular feature at the busy junction

The stretch from Marappalam to Ariankuppam junction is slowly emerging as a major trouble spot for motorists.

Traffic snarls during peak hours have become a common sight on the stretch. The Marappalam junction, where four roads meet, turns chaotic whenever the automatic signalling system fails.

A bus stop near the signal compounds the problem with buses going towards Cuddalore stopping there to pick up and drop passengers, triggering traffic jams.

“There has been phenomenal rise in the number of vehicles, particularly two-wheelers, plying on this stretch in the last few years. But the road improvement work has not been taken up on the stretch. While the number of vehicles is increasing, the size of roads remains the same. During peak hours, the stretch handles 1,000 to 1,500 vehicles,” said Kuzhanthai Raj, a resident of Ariankuppam.

Hardship to pedestrians

For pedestrians, it is a challenge to cross the stretch during peak hours. With heavy vehicles too taking this stretch, driving on this road has become highly risky for two-wheeler riders.

“Though there is a ban on entry of trucks during the day, heavy vehicles continue to enter the town area causing traffic obstruction. If the automatic signal at the junction is not functioning due to technical snag or power outage, it will be chaotic. In such situations, a lone traffic personnel posted there cannot manage the traffic,” said A.S. Kumar, a resident of Velurampet, who works near Cuddalore. Mr. Raj said if the police carry out vehicle checks in the nearby areas it will compound traffic woes. Seeking deployment of more traffic personnel during peak hours at Marappalam and Ariankuppam junctions, Mr. Kumar said there should be mechanism to regulate traffic near link roads at Velurampet, Thoolakathamman and Sudhana Nagar.

S. Senthil, a resident of Murungapakkam, said several accident victims, particularly those in critical conditions, were referred from Cuddalore to Jipmer every day.

The condition of the road and the heavy traffic make it tough for ambulance drivers to reach the patients to hospital, he added.

Poor lighting on many stretches on the Cuddalore road is another problem that affects motorists and pedestrians. There is a delay in replacing damaged streetlights on several stretches, said Mr. Senthil. Mr. Kumar said a flyover or a grade separator could solve the problem.

Plans afoot

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam told The Hindu that the government had proposed to widen the road by another 30 metres. However, the plan was yet to take off due to constraints in land acquisition, he said.

During the recent visit of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the government had placed before him a proposal to build an express way from Ariankuppam to a point near the Sivaji Statue, connecting Marappalam, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi signals and Kokkupark. “Vehicles coming from Cuddalore and Chennai can have easy access if the plan materialises. Local residents too can use the road below. The Minister has agreed to examine the proposal and we will be certainly following it up,” he added.