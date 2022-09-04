Change-makers felicitated at Sigaram Awards 2022

The event has been instituted by New18 Tamil Nadu

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 04, 2022 19:16 IST

The Sigaram Awards 2022, instituted by News18 Tamil Nadu, to recognise change-makers in various fields, such as education, social service, medicine and sports, were presented to recipients at a recent function at Kamban Kalaiarangam.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presented the awards to winners in the categories of Best Farmer, Best Teacher, Best Public School, Best Social Worker, Best Doctor, Best Sports Personality, Best Entrepreneur, Best Entertainer, Best Village and Preservation of French Heritage.

Vivek Narayan, managing editor, News18 Network - South, participated. The jury for the third edition of the network’s flagship event comprised D. Ravikumar, MP, V.J. Chandran, Inspector-General of Police and M. Dinesh Varma, Chief of Bureau, The Hindu, Puducherry. The ceremony also featured a varied cultural fare.

