Change Maker Award for effort to enhance education

The presentation of the 2019 youth awards and book launch marked the recent celebration of International Youth Day by the Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL).

The “Young Social Change Maker Award – 2019” was presented to Sivaraman Ramachandiran for his work with marginalised children.

The award was in recognition of Mr. Ramachandiran’s efforts in transforming and enhancing the standard of education among the children. The jury’s special recognition award was given to Jain Raj for his effort to reduce food waste with the youth brand of “No Waste Food” in Puducherry.

These awards were given by C. Maran, Superintendent of Police (East) and Chitra Shah, Director, Satya Special School.

As part of youth day celebration, “N’KaNa (En Akka En Anna) Stories”, an e-book written by Haritha Gnanasegar was launched by Uma Ganesh, Chief Announcer, All India Radio, Puducherry along with G. Chandrasekaran, Principal (i/c), Pondicherry University, Community College and Shahin Sultana, Dean, Students Welfare, Pondicherry University.

“Thalirin Thaagam” written by Shanmugi Arumugam was launched by Sasi Kanta Das, Principal, Tagore Government Arts and Science College, Puducherry and the first copy of the book was received by Meenakshi, Director, Ilaignarkal Education Centre, Auroville and Suresh Raj, Tahsildar, Office of the District Collector.

The book was published by Dream Space Publications, a TYCL unit.