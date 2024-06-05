ADVERTISEMENT

Change in pattern of train services in Puducherry

Published - June 05, 2024 10:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has partially cancelled/made changes in the pattern of train services on account of the block and power block to facilitate engineering works between Chinnababusamudram and Puducherry in the Tiruchi Division.

Accordingly, Train No. 16115 Chennai Egmore – Puducherry Unreserved express leaving Chennai Egmore at 6.10 p.m. on Thursday is partially cancelled between Villupuram Jn. and Puducherry. The train will be short terminated at Villupuram Jn.

Train No. 16116 Puducherry - Chennai Egmore Unreserved express leaving Puducherry at 5.35 am on Friday is partially cancelled between Puducherry and Villupuram Jn.. The train will commence the journey from Villupuram Jn. at its scheduled departure time of 6.25 am, a press note said.

