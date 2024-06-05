GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Change in pattern of train services in Puducherry

Published - June 05, 2024 10:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has partially cancelled/made changes in the pattern of train services on account of the block and power block to facilitate engineering works between Chinnababusamudram and Puducherry in the Tiruchi Division.

Accordingly, Train No. 16115 Chennai Egmore – Puducherry Unreserved express leaving Chennai Egmore at 6.10 p.m. on Thursday is partially cancelled between Villupuram Jn. and Puducherry. The train will be short terminated at Villupuram Jn.

Train No. 16116 Puducherry - Chennai Egmore Unreserved express leaving Puducherry at 5.35 am on Friday is partially cancelled between Puducherry and Villupuram Jn.. The train will commence the journey from Villupuram Jn. at its scheduled departure time of 6.25 am, a press note said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.