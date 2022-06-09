Change CENTAC prospectus for medical admissions to protect students

The Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association has called for amending the Centralised Admission Committee’s (CENTAC) prospectus for UG/PG medical admissions with necessary stipulation to curb dual nativity students garnering seats at the expense of local meritorious aspirants. In a memorandum to the Law Secretary at the Chief Secretariat with copies to the Lt. Governor, Chief Minister and others, Association president V. Balasubramanian said bringing a suitable amendment in the CENTAC notification of the admissions process would also prevent unwanted and long-drawn legal issues every year that haunt medical admissions every year. The CENTAC prospectus should also stipulate the setting apart of 50 per cent seats for UT students and introduction of reservation for children who studied in government schools from Class I to Plus Two. Mr. Balasubramanian also suggested conversion of remaining NRI seats in medical/dental colleges to government quota seats before stray vacancy counselling. The memorandum also reiterated the demand for fixing fees for higher education in the UT as per guidelines of the Supreme Court as the results of the 2022-23 NEET PG examination were out and the NEET UG examination was due on July 15. Like other States, the UT should also appoint a fee monitoring committee to regulate private medical colleges and prevent collection of excess fees from students, he said.