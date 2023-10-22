Chandira Priyanga dropped from Puducherry Cabinet based on Chief Minister’s recommendation

October 22, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Nedungadu MLA S. Chandira Priyanga has been removed from the Council of Ministers, headed by N. Rangasamy, in Puducherry.

Joint Secretary to the Government of India Prashant Lokhande in a notification on Saturday said: “The President, on the advice of the Chief Minister of Puducherry, is pleased to remove Chandira Priyanga, Minister for Transport, from the Council of Ministers, with immediate effect.”

The communication removing Ms. Priyanga puts an end to the controversy surrounding her resignation from the All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance Ministry. Ms. Priyanga released copies of her resignation letter to the media on October 10.

A day after her letter became public, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan told presspersons in Chennai that the Chief Minister had recommended her removal from the Council of Ministers even before Ms. Priyanga had submitted her resignation. Dr. Tamilisai said that the Chief Minister was not happy with Ms. Priyanga’s performance as a Minister.

In her resignation letter, Mr. Priyanga had levelled allegations of discrimination based on caste and gender.

Speaker R. Selvam told presspersons on Saturday that the Chief Minister wrote to the Centre on October 9 recommending that Ms. Priyanga be dropped from the Cabinet. “The Centre took time to complete the procedure as Ms. Priyanga submitted her resignation to the President and Union Ministry of Home Affairs. She sent the letter after the Chief Minister wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs. So, the Centre took time to get clarification on certain issues,” Mr. Selvam said. He said the Chief Minister was not happy with the execution of projects, especially the procurement of public transport vehicles under the Centrally sponsored schemes. There was delay on the part of Ms. Priyanga in implementing the programmes.

The Speaker said that he will inquire into the issues raised by Ms. Priyanga in her resignation letter if she gives a complaint as an MLA.

