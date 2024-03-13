Ceramic art expo under way in Auroville till March 28

March 13, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

An exhibition of works by Auroville-based ceramic artist Supriya Menon Meneghetti is under way at the Centre d’Art, Citadines in the universal township.

The expo ‘From Darkness to Light’ has been conceptualised as a tribute to Deborah Smith, co-founder of Golden Bridge Pottery, a pioneering institution for ceramic art in the city.

Ms. Meneghetti has engaged with the medium of clay for over three decades, as student at the Golden Bridge Pottery in Pondicherry, independent artist, teacher, and curator of multiple exhibitions in India and abroad.

Since 1994, collaboration with global artists allowed her to develop a deepened skill set while experimenting with new styles to create unique pieces. According to the artist, her work is personal to her life and experiences, deeply intertwined with femininity and nature---an interplay that reflects her life as a woman and the spaces in which she creates her art.

She currently heads the ceramic studio at Maroma, in Auroville, as well as curating and taking part in exhibitions in India and abroad.

The expo, which is on till March 23, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

