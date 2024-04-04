CEO asks public to report incidents of voter inducement

April 04, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar has urged the public to report instances of bribing voters to the elections department through various designated channels.

In a press note, he said that reports about inducement of absentee voters with cash had come to the notice of the department.

The CEO stated that as per the Section 123 of Representation of People Act, 1951, corrupt practices include “Bribery that is to say any gift, offer or promise by a candidate or his agent or by any other person with the consent of a candidate or his election agent of any gratification, to any person whomsoever, with the object, directly or indirectly of inducing an elector to vote or refrain from voting at an election”.

The Election Commission of India has also clearly stipulated that activities that are corrupt practices or electoral offences such as bribery, undue influence, intimidation of voters, personation etc., are prohibited, and offences can attract punishment as per Section 171E of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The public and voters are advised to access c-Vigil app of the ECI or call toll free number 1950 to lodge complaints whenever they come across any incidence of bribery to the voters in the form of photos, messages etc. The Elections Department will take severe action against the erring persons as per the extant provisions of law.

