GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

CEO asks public to report incidents of voter inducement

April 04, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar has urged the public to report instances of bribing voters to the elections department through various designated channels.

In a press note, he said that reports about inducement of absentee voters with cash had come to the notice of the department.

The CEO stated that as per the Section 123 of Representation of People Act, 1951, corrupt practices include “Bribery that is to say any gift, offer or promise by a candidate or his agent or by any other person with the consent of a candidate or his election agent of any gratification, to any person whomsoever, with the object, directly or indirectly of inducing an elector to vote or refrain from voting at an election”.

The Election Commission of India has also clearly stipulated that activities that are corrupt practices or electoral offences such as bribery, undue influence, intimidation of voters, personation etc., are prohibited, and offences can attract punishment as per Section 171E of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The public and voters are advised to access c-Vigil app of the ECI or call toll free number 1950 to lodge complaints whenever they come across any incidence of bribery to the voters in the form of photos, messages etc. The Elections Department will take severe action against the erring persons as per the extant provisions of law.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.