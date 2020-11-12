Centre’s plan to control States and UTs will not work, Puducherry CM says

PUDUCHERRY

12 November 2020 15:02 IST

V. Narayanasamy said the Centre was using Governors and Lt Governors to attempt to control States and UTs, but the Constitution would not allow the Centre to do this

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday said the Constitution will not give room for the Centre to usurp the powers of States and Union Territories using Governors and Lt Governors.

Participating in the inaugural of the ‘Kalaignar Karunanidhi Breakfast Scheme’ at Jeevandam Government Higher Secondary School at Karamanikuppam here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had forewarned about a threat to federalism (from the Centre). He had even questioned the necessity of having gubernatorial posts, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Now, we are seeing everywhere in the country the use of Governors and Lt Governors by the Centre to control States and Union Territories. But the Constitution will not allow the Centre to do so,” he said.

On the breakfast scheme, Mr. Narayanasamy said the initiative of the government would be of immense help to students hailing from socially and economically deprived sections.

The scheme would be implemented in all government and government-aided schools. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, breakfast will be given to only high school students attending classes to clear doubts for now. Around 10,000 students visit their schools to interact with teachers, he said adding that when all academic activity resumed, around 80,000 students would benefit.

Inaugurating the scheme, DMK leader and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) R. S Bharathi complimented the Congress government for initiating several programmes in the name of Mr. Karunanidhi. “DMK is one party which will be always grateful but at the same time will not hesitate to raise its voice for protecting the rights of the party,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for School Education R. Kamalakannan said the government planned the breakfast scheme based on the feedback from teachers. “During our visits to schools, we often heard about students fainting during class hours as they attend school after skipping their breakfast. Maybe they start early from home. Then we decided to start the scheme,” the Minister said.

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy, Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam and legislators attended the function.