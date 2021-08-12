Centre’s attitude towards N. R Congress is not different, says former Puducherry CM

In an audio clip released to the media on Wednesday night, V. Narayanasamy said the Prime Minister and Home Minister are “still neglecting the Union Territory”

The attitude of the Centre towards the All India R Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government is almost the same as it was against the previous Congress government, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has charged.

In an audio clip released to the media on Wednesday night, the former Chief Minister said the Prime Minister and Home Minister are “still neglecting the Union Territory.”

Drawing attention to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s statement that his government was waiting for the Centre’s approval to present the budget, the former Chief Minister said the file seeking sanction was sent a month ago. Now, nobody knows where the file exists, Mr. Narayanasamy said adding that it was the same situation he had faced while running the UT. “There is no difference (in the Centre’s attitude) towards the previous and present governments,” he added.

He also flayed the Chief Minister for maintaining silence on the long-pending demand of obtaining statehood for the UT.

Recalling the Congress government’s decision to implement 10 % reservation for government school students in private medical colleges, the former Chief Minister said the plan was scuttled by the Centre. “When the neighbouring State could implement the same policy decision without any hurdles, what is preventing the Centre from allowing the UT to provide a quota for poor students from rural areas? The present government should persuade [the Cnetre] and implement the decision at the earliest,” the former Chief Minister said.

Mr. Narayanasamy also urged the N.R Congress-led government to oppose the move to privatise the Electricity Department.

On the Pegasus snooping controversy, the former Chief Minister said no one has the right to intrude into the privacy of individuals. The Pradesh Congress Committee would continue to protest against the Centre on the snooping issue, he added.