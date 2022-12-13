Centre would take a positive stand on concerns raised by CM, says Union Minister

December 13, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Central government would take a positive stand on addressing the concerns raised by Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on the implementation of infrastructure projects, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

“Some issues were raised by the Chief Minister. The Prime Minister has got a special affection for Puducherry. We will take up the concerns raised by the Chief Minister in a positive way to address those issues. The Centre will provide all possible assistance to the Union Territory,“ the Minister said after inaugurating Centrally-funded tourism projects.

Extending his support to the development of tourism infrastructure in the Union Territory, the Minister said the Union government had included Puducherry under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme-2.

The Centre had sanctioned projects worth ₹148 crore under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme-1, and was willing to assist Puducherry in capacity-building to attract more tourists, he added.

“Puducherry is a vibrant tourism destination. It has a huge potential to generate more jobs in the tourism sector. The territorial administration should tap the potential in the health and education sectors for the growth of tourism,“ Mr. Reddy said.

Mr. Rangasamy had complained that certain decisions, particularly those concerning land rights, could not be taken as the power was vested with the Union government.

“We are not able to implement major infrastructure projects which involve transfer of land, because we need to get approval from the Centre. For the last one-and-a-half years, we are talking about developing Manapet into a tourism zone. Around 100 acres of land are available with us, but we are not able to invite private players to invest as we don’t have the rights to transfer land for a period beyond 19 years. These are small issues which could be addressed,” he had said.

Expressing confidence that he would work closely with the Union government, the Chief Minister had said that with a coordinated effort, the tourism sector could be developed in the Union Territory.

In her address, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “People say the Centre and the Lt. Governor are overruling the Chief Minister. But everyone bore witness to the speech made by Mr. Rangasamy, when he freely made his demands in front of a Union Minister. The administration is working smoothly, and I am only acting as a uniting factor,” she said.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said the government had sanctioned ₹120 crore for relaying roads. After the monsoon, the roads would be re-laid fully, he added.

