Centre will take a logical decision on according Statehood for U.T., says Home Minister

December 19, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Government would take a logical decision on the demand to accord Statehood for the Union Territory, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said here on Monday.

“The Centre will take a decision after assessing what is good and bad for Puducherry. It is a policy decision which the Centre has to take,” he said addressing a press conference along with BJP president V. Saminathan, Ministers and party legislators at the BJP office.

Hitting out at the Congress party for its demand for Statehood, the Home Minister said the party had no right to speak about Statehood after being in power at the Centre and Puducherry without doing anything to obtain Statehood. “The Central government headed by the Congress did not accord Statehood or the governments headed by that party did not seek Statehood at that time. The Congress and its rulers have no moral right to demand for Statehood now,” he said.

When asked about Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s remarks suggesting administrative delay in implementing schemes due to its Union Territory status, the Home Minister said it was unfair to state that there was lack of assistance from the Centre in executing welfare and development schemes.

Citing the permission given by the Centre to utilise around 750 acres of land at Sedarapet for industrial development and the decision to fill around 1,000 vacancies, the Home Minister said the land was lying idle for over a decade. Vacancies in government departments were not filled for several years, he added.

“Now, the Central government has given permission to use the land for industrial activity and the financial approval for recruitment. So, it is not right to say we are not getting support from the Centre. The Home Ministry might ask clarifications on certain subjects and we are bound to submit those details. The officials should rise up to the occasion. We don’t think there are hurdles in implementing schemes,” the Home Minister said.

Inquiry sought against Tamil outfits

Coming down heavily on certain outfits and Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy for trying to create law and order issue, BJP president V. Saminathan said the Chief Minister should order an inquiry against some of these Tamil outfits on their source of funding.

“Certain Tamil outfits have been raising the demand for Statehood and making divisive statements with the intent to create law and order issues. The Independent legislator Nehru has extended support to such organisations. He has a long association with such organisations,” Mr. Saminathan said.

Responding to the warning issued by Tamil outfits to nominated legislator Ramalingam (belonging to BJP), Mr. Saminathan said the MLA was threatened for issuing a statement against certain organisations for trying to create division within the NDA.

“Mr. Ramalingam merely said the organisations are trying to create division in the NDA. For that he was threatened. Freedom of expression cannot be a one-way affair. This cannot be accepted and the Chief Minister should find their source of funding,” he said.

Privilege Complaint

After addressing the press conference, a delegation of BJP legislators met Speaker R. Selvam and gave a privilege complaint against the outfits for threatening the nominated MLA.

For a few weeks now, certain outfits led by Mr. Nehru had been organising meetings to create awareness on the demand for Statehood. They had also met Mr. Rangasamy on the Statehood issue. It might be recalled that, Mr. Nehru had extended support to Chief Minister’s All India N R Congress in the NDA.