Centre will grant Statehood for the Union Territory of Puducherry, says CM

PUDUCHERRY

26 December 2021 22:37 IST

He calls upon mediapersons to stick to truthful reporting

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Sunday expressed confidence that the Centre would grant Statehood for the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Addressing the inauguration of the Puducherry Print and Television Journalists' Association, Mr. Rangasamy, who heads the AINRC-BJP coalition government in Puducherry, said Statehood status had been a long-standing demand of the Union Territory.

"We have been making a plea for full Statehood to Puducherry. I am confident that the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accede to the demand."

The Chief Minister said the government was implementing several schemes for the betterment of journalists and promised to consider the proposals submitted by the office-bearers of the Association.

Mr. Rangasamy called upon media professionals to stick to truthful reporting and promised to take all steps to protect the Fourth Estate in fulfilling its duties. Later, he honoured senior journalists by presenting mementos. In her inaugural address, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Puducherry had taken the lead by being the first State in the country to declare mediapersons as frontline workers. “We have shown the way to the rest of the country and have also vaccinated mediapersons on a priority basis," she said.

She recorded her appreciation for the vital role that the media played during the COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding the risks, in creating awareness, promoting vaccination and debunking myths. On the occasion, Health department officials were felicitated for COVID-19 management.

Speaker R. Selvam; Rajya Sabha MP S. Selvaganabapthy; Ministers K. Lakshminarayanan and A. Namassivayam; MLAs, K.S.P. Ramesh, A.K.D. Aroumougame and Richards John Kumar; T. Arun, Industries Secretary; E. Vallavan, Information Secretary; R.K. Raja, the Association president and M. Sridhar, secretary, participated.