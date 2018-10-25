‘Centre using Lt. Governor as a tool to destabilise govt.’

more-in

After its failure to “hijack” power in the Union Territory, the BJP led-government was using Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi as a tool to “undermine” the cabinet led by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and bring disrepute to the Congress party, Secretary of All India Congress Committee Sanjay Dutt has said.

“Yes, they (BJP) have even tried to hijack the mandate in Puducherry like they did in other States. After the failed attempt, the Centre is trying to derail the Congress government using the Lt Governor. The Centre is trying to destroy the roots of federalism by smothering an elected government,” he told The Hindu.

Mr. Dutt, who was appointed as AICC secretary in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in August this year, is on a five-day visit to the UT, including Karaikal region, as part of preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Putting the party’s weight behind the cabinet, Mr. Dutt said the Congress high command has decided to raise the “undemocratic” style of functioning of the Lt. Governor in both the houses of the Parliament. “We are behind the government and the party here. We will extend all support to protect the democratic rights of an elected government,” he said.

The party will also raise at the national level, the recent controversy surrounding Ms. Bedi’s decision to collect funds bypassing the committee headed by the Chief Minister for Corporate Social Responsibility programme, he said.

‘Mala fide intent’

“She is functioning with a mala fide intent to bring disrepute to the Congress government. She has overstepped all boundaries. We will take up her unconstitutional style of functioning and the controversies surrounding CSR nationally,” he said.

When asked to comment on the lack of cohesiveness in the cabinet, Mr. Dutt said “differences of perception are the strength and vibrant connotation of the Congress party.”

It will be completely in tune with the party line if issues were raised at the appropriate forum, he said adding “but once a consensus has been reached, everyone has to toe the line.”

On reports about replacement of Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam as chief of Pradesh Congress Committee, he said his assignment was to gear up the party for the Lok Sabha polls.

“Appointment of PCC chief rests with the party high command,” he said.

Mr. Dutt said he had allotted the election works to each of the 15 legislators and in a few days the AICC would introduce its Sakthi App. The app would enable workers to directly interact with party President Rahul Gandhi. The app would be launched in Puducherry by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, he said.