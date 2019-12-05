Puducherry

Centre urged to set up museum at Arikamedu

Rajya Sabha member N. Gokulakrishnan has urged the Centre to set up a museum at the Arikamedu archaeological site.

Speaking during zero hour in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Mr. Gokulakrishnan said the Centre should give due importance to Arikamedu as it had done in the case of Keeladi and Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu.

Drawing the attention of the House, he said excavations at Arikamedu in the past led to the finding of artefacts such as amphorae, Roman lamps, glassware, glass and stone beads, Roman intaglio bearing a portrait of Augustus, remains of a warehouse gem and glass making industries and gold foil beads.

Similarly, 66 Brahmi inscribed potsherds with inscriptions of Tamil Brahmi and Pragrit Brahmi character were found.

Several megalithic age burial sites were discovered in Puducherry, he said. The MP urged the Centre to protect the site from soil erosion, sand mining and encroachments and order further excavations.

