UT administration urged to provide assistance to flood affected people in Yanam

July 16, 2022 11:27 IST

Special Representative to New Delhi, Government of Puducherry Malladi Krishna Rao has expressed dismay over poor response in the Centre providing assistance to flood affected people in Yanam region along the Godavari river.

In a letter to the Chief Minister and Lt Governor on Friday night, Mr. Rao said people in several areas of Yanam have been battling with floods for the last six days. They are yet to get any assistance from the territorial administration, he said.

Water level in the Godavari has hit the same levels it did in 1986 when a massive deluge swept the regions along the part of the river. The India Metrological Department has issued warnings about water level touching as high as 75 feet in Bhadrachalam shortly. Areas such as Venketa Ratnam Nagar, Ferry Road, Francethippa, GMC Balayogi Nagar, Gurukrishnapuram, Old Rajeev Nagar and low-lying areas along the Kursampeta Daraialathippa flood bank road are water logged, he said.

A tour to the affected places revealed that fishermen and daily wage labourers are the worst hit. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has conducted an aerial survey of affected places in their region. The Andhra Pradesh government has started distributing relief materials to their affected people, Mr Rao said.

“The Regional Administrator of Yanam was out of place for the last 10 days. People are unhappy that relief measures have not reached them. The Puducherry government should immediately ensure that a sum of ₹ 5,000 is distributed to affected persons barring income tax payees and government employees. Poor people in Yanam region should be immediately given the assistance,’ the letter said.