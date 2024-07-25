Centre urged to establish defence manufacturing unit in U.T.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and BJP president S. Selvaganabathy has urged the Union Government to establish a defence manufacturing unit in the Union Territory.

In a release issued here on Thursday, Mr. Selvaganabathy said he has raised the subject in the Rajya Sabha. The Defence Minister was requested to look into the demand to establish the manufacturing unit in Puducherry or Karaikal regions, the release said. Both the regions are connected by road and sea. Also, there are a number of professional colleges in those regions. Hundreds of students are passing out every year from these colleges, he said.

Urging the Centre to set up the manufacturing unit under the Make in India initiative, the MP said the establishment of a firm would be of immense help to students passing out from the higher educational institutions. Mr. Selvaganabathy said many industrial units have moved out of Puducherry after the government decided to withdraw incentives provided to industries.

The Centre should consider setting up defence manufacturing unit to ensure revenue for the government and employment opportunity for youth, the release said.