Centre trying to destabilise Rangasamy’s govt, says former Puducherry CM

PUDUCHERRY

27 November 2021 12:45 IST

The same tactics that had been adopted by the Centre against the previous Congress government were being followed again, this time through the Chief Secretary, the former Chief Minister said in a virtual message on Friday night

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said the Centre is trying to destabilise the government headed by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, through the Chief Secretary and other Secretaries.

The same tactics that had been adopted by the Centre against the previous Congress government (headed by V. Narayanasamy) were being followed by the Centre, the former Chief Minister said in a virtual message on Friday night. The Centre tried to destabilise the Congress government through the then Lt Governor. Now, the Centre was trying to disturb Mr. Rangasamy through the Chief Secretary.

Advertising

Advertising

The recent meeting of legislators with the Chief Secretary to launch their protest against his style of functioning, was proof that officials are not extending support to the Chief Minister, he said. The Chief Secretary has taken a different line on the rain relief assistance sought from Centre, he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the information he received was that the Chief Minister had written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the removal of the Chief Secretary for “not allowing the government to implement” schemes.

“When we were in government, the Centre tried to bock all schemes through the then Lt Governor. The same attitude continues towards Mr. Rangasamy. We launched an agitation against the Centre for stifling the democratic rights of an elected government at that time. But the present Chief Minister, who was the Opposition leader then, did not support our stand. Now he has started paying the price for his silence,” the former Chief Minister said in a virtual message on Friday night.

Mr. Rangasamy has, in the past, maintained that being a UT, the government in power should work in unison with the Centre. He had also, during his election campaign, stated that it would be good for the UT to have a friendly government at Centre. Now, the Chief Minister should explain to the people whether he was getting the support of Centre, the senior Congress leader said.

“Is the Centre not friendly to your government?” he asked. The situation, he said, would have been different now had Mr. Rangasamy supported the agitation launched by the previous Congress government to protect the rights of an elected government. “We could have put a united fight and put pressure on Centre to get Statehood,” the former CM said.

The AINRC-led government had failed to implement any of the announcements made during the budget session. Even the free rice, sugar and rain relief announced by the government were not implemented, he added.