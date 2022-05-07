Centre suppressing COVID-19 death toll, says Narayanasamy

‘They are trying to dodge ex-gratia payments to the kin of the victims’

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday alleged that the Centre was suppressing the actual number of COVID-19 casualties to dodge paying ex-gratia to the kin of the victims.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Narayanasamy accused the BJP government at the Centre of a massive cover up on COVID-19 fatalities in light of a report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimating that about 47 lakh Indians may have died due to the pandemic against the official count of about 5 lakh.

During the peak of the first and second waves, in States such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, several lakh people died due to lack of oxygen beds, and Uttar Pradesh had seen disposal of bodies in the Ganga due to lack of cremation space, he alleged.

“The BJP government is simply denying the WHO data as it has been refusing to acknowledge reports of an increase in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) population, India’s worsening position on the global hunger index or among countries witnessing communal riots,” he said. Publications like The Lancet and The Economist had also suggested a much higher death count from the coronavirus in India, he added.

Condemning the Union government for trying to cover up the loss of lives to lower the quantum of ex-gratia to the kin of victims as directed by the Supreme Court, Mr. Narayanasamy called for the constitution of an all-party panel to hold an inquiry and bring out the truth of the COVID-19 casualties.

The Congress leader slammed the Puducherry government for the deteriorating law and order situation and alleged that a “bomb culture” had taken root and cannabis peddling was rampant, especially among youth. He alleged that brokers had taken over the offices of the Cabinet, including the office of the Chief Minister.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit had raised expectations of some major announcements but they turned out to be false hopes as there was no commitment regarding long-standing demands, such as waiver of legacy loans or announcement of any new projects, he said.

The NDA which rode to power on tall promises of development of the Union Territory had betrayed the people. He also blamed the government for postponing the local bodies elections and demanded their conduct immediately.

On the latest hike in the price of domestic LPG, Mr. Narayanasamy said the only achievement of the Modi Government was the record hike in prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene.