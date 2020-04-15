Centre should provide financial assistance to UT, says AINRC leader

Opposition leader and founder president of All India N R Congress N. Rangasamy on Wednesday requested the Prime Minister to provide financial assistance to the Union Territory.

In a statement, Mr. Rangasamy urged the Prime Minister to release adequate funds to help Puducherry tide over the financial difficulty faced by the government. The UT was already passing through difficult times since the lockdown was imposed, he added.

“We are a small territory and without assistance from the Centre, it will be difficult to run the government,” the former CM said.

He also requested the ruling Congress to disburse an additional ₹3,000 to all card holders to compensate the loss of their livelihood due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The government should also transfer money into the accounts of beneficiaries of the free rice scheme for the pending 22 months, he said in the statement.

The government should also step in to provide financial assistance to people working in the unorganised sector and help fishermen during the fishing ban period, he added.