Centre should not appeal against HC order on OBC reservation: CPI

PUDUCHERRY

31 July 2020 14:55 IST

“The Centre had betrayed the students belonging to backward communities for a long time”

The Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India has appealed to the Centre not to appeal against the Madras High Court order ensuring reservation to OBC students in medical courses under all India quota.

In a statement, party secretary A.M. Saleem on Friday said the Court has given a historic judgement on the reservation. The Centre should not go for appeal against the order, he said and urged the ruling Congress in UT to file a caveat in the case if the Centre decided to go for an appeal.

Advertising

Advertising

The Centre had betrayed the students belonging to backward communities for a long time, he said adding that it was the combined effort of all political parties, barring BJP, in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry that ensured the intervention of court.

The Puducherry government, while enacting a legislation mandating professional colleges to allot 50% of seats to local students, should bring the Deemed Universities under the ambit, he said. The party also wanted the government to bring a legislation to provide 69% reservation to BC and OBC students as done in Tamil Nadu.