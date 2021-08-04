Centre should intervene to prevent construction of Mekedatu dam: MP V. Vaithilingam

PUDUCHERRY

04 August 2021 03:27 IST

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam on Tuesday urged the Centre to intervene to prevent the Karnataka government from constructing the Mekedatu dam.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377 on Monday, the MP said the construction of the dam would adversely impact the farmers of Karaikal.

The dam could store up to 67 tmc of water on the Karnataka side. This would hinder the flow of water to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Shortage of Cauvery water would destroy farming in the delta region, Mr. Vaithilingam said. The Karnataka government was also planning to construct a dam across Markandeya river, a major source of water to Thenpennai river. The river was a major source of irrigation in several villages in Puducherry, he said. The Centre should immediately intervene to stop the construction of the dams, he demanded.

Advertising

Advertising