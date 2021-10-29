Centre seeks feedback on changes to Forest Act

Consultation paper posted online; November 1 is the last date to email feedback

The Forest Department has appealed to the public to participate in the virtual consultations hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change regarding amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

In a press note, Vanjulavalli Sridhar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, said the Ministry had posted a consultation paper in this connection on the website (www.parivesh.nic.in and www.moef.nic.in) vide letter dated October 2.

The Ministry has translated its content into many regional languages.

The translated versions have been uploaded on the website. “We expect to receive a good response in this regard from the public, organisations and other stakeholders which will strengthen the efforts of the Ministry. Hence, it is requested that comments of the public and other stakeholders of the Union Territory of Puducherry may be directly sent to the Ministry’s email id fca.amendment@gov.in before November 1,” she said.

According to the Ministry, the Centre proposed to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, to streamline its provisions. In the last 40 years since the law was passed, there have been tremendous changes in the ecological, social and environmental regimes in the country.

Efforts had been made to keep the provisions of the Act in tandem with the changes by introducing appropriate rules and guidelines. Yet, to effectively fit into the present circumstances, particularly for accelerated integration of conservation and development, it had become necessary to amend the Act, the Ministry added.