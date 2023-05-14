Centre sanctions ₹100 crore to establish three fish landing centres in Puducherry: Union Minister L. Murugan

May 14, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Government has sanctioned ₹100 crore to establish fish landing facilities at Kalapet, Vaithikuppam and Manaveli in Puducherry, said Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L. Murugan on Sunday, May 14.

Interacting with members of fishermen community at Vaithikuppam as part of his two-day visit to Puducherry to assess BJP’s preparations for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry, the Union Minister of State said the Centre has given permission to construct the fish landing centres based on a request made by the territorial administration.

“Last month we (Union Government) gave permission to construct the facilities to land fishing vessels at the three places. A sum of ₹100 crore has been set aside for the project. We will soon witness the laying of foundation for the project,” the Minister said.

Listing out the initiatives of NDA governments at Centre and Puducherry, the Minister said the previous Congress governments at Centre had failed to create a separate Ministry to improve the livelihood means of fishing community. Only after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister, the country could witness a separate Ministry for the fishermen

According to him, in the last nine years, the Centre had allocated around ₹38,500 crore for fishermen welfare, including infrastructure development in fishing harbours and construction of five exclusive ports with facilities for berthing fishing vessels, fish processing and catering export needs.

Fishermen of Vaithikuppam submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister highlighting their needs. BJP president V. Saminathan was present.

Mr. Murugan will be winding up his tour on Sunday night after interacting with party workers in Ariankuppam, Embalam constituencies, beneficiaries of Central government schemes and BJP office-bearers.

