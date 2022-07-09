Centre sanctioned ₹3,000 crore sanctioned to U.T. in 8 years, says Murugan

Development of the region is a priority to BJP-led NDA, says Union Minister of State for Fisheries

The Centre has sanctioned around ₹3,000 crore to the Union Territory in the last eight years to implement various development and welfare programmes, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan said here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the end of a three-day tour to Puducherry, the Union Minister said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance showed importance to the development of the Union Territory. Since Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister, the Union Government had sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹3,000 crore. Around ₹1,800 crore was sanctioned for various Smart City programmes alone.

Listing out details of funds sanctioned for various sectors, the Union Minister said the Prime Minister wanted Puducherry to be the Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism (BEST) hub in the country. “The Centre is keen on the development of the Union Territory on all fronts. We are giving thrust on industrial and tourism development of the region,” he said.

On the last day of his tour to Puducherry, the Union Minister visited Vinayakar Koil Street in Lawspet and interacted with the residents. Mr. Murugan held meetings with party office-bearers and trade representatives. He also visited Pazhaniswami Nagar in Villianur where members belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community are residing. The Minister listened to their grievances and received representations from them.

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, Speaker R. Selvam, BJP local unit president V. Saminathan and Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravana Kumar were present.