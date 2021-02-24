Centre recommends President’s Rule in Puducherry

24 February 2021 15:18 IST

No Opposition party was willing to stake claim

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to impose President's Rule in Puducherry.

Puducherry Assembly will be dissolved with the permission of the President, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said during a media conference. “Model Code of Conduct will start in few days and there will be elections,” he added.

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who led the Congress government, resigned on Feb. 22 ahead of the confidence vote after his ministry was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of his party MLAs and a DMK legislator in recent days.

The Union Territory's term is expiring in two months and no Opposition party was willing to stake claim.

The President formally accepted the Mr. Narayanasamy's resignation along with his Council of Ministers, on Feb. 23. A communication to this effect from the Ministry of Home Affairs was received and notified by Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar on Feb. 23.