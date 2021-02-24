Puducherry

Centre recommends President’s Rule in Puducherry

The day she was sworn in as Lt Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan ordered a floor test in the Assembly on February 22.   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday recommended imposing President’s Rule in Puducherry, following a recommendation from Lieutinent Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Puducherry Assembly will be dissolved with the permission of the President, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said during a media conference. “Model Code of Conduct will start in few days and there will be elections,” he added.

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who led the Congress government, resigned on Monday ahead of the confidence vote after his ministry was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of his party MLAs and a DMK legislator in recent days.

With the Union Territory's term expiring in two months and no opposition party willing to stake claim, Ms. Soundararajan recommended President's Rule.

The President formally accepted the Mr. Narayanasamy's resignation along with his Council of Ministers, on Tuesday. A communication to this effect from the Ministry of Home Affairs was received and notified by Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2021 3:21:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/centre-recommends-presidents-rule-in-puducherry/article33922800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY