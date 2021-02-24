Centre recommends President’s Rule in Puducherry

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday recommended imposing President’s Rule in Puducherry, following a recommendation from Lieutinent Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
Puducherry Assembly will be dissolved with the permission of the President, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said during a media conference. “Model Code of Conduct will start in few days and there will be elections,” he added.
Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who led the Congress government, resigned on Monday ahead of the confidence vote after his ministry was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of his party MLAs and a DMK legislator in recent days.
With the Union Territory's term expiring in two months and no opposition party willing to stake claim, Ms. Soundararajan recommended President's Rule.
The President formally accepted the Mr. Narayanasamy's resignation along with his Council of Ministers, on Tuesday. A communication to this effect from the Ministry of Home Affairs was received and notified by Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday.
