Centre ready to help forChennai airport expansion

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju (third from right) handing over a loan cheque to a beneciary at the inauguration of the Pradan Mantri Mudra campaign in Puducherry on Thursday.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju (third from right) handing over a loan cheque to a beneciary at the inauguration of the Pradan Mantri Mudra campaign in Puducherry on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju said the Government of India was willing to extend assistance for the proposed second terminal at the Chennai International Airport.

“If the State government is willing and coming forward and take necessary efforts for another terminal, the Government of India is willing to help,” he said.

The Minister said although traffic in Chennai airport was not as heavy as Mumbai airport, it was set to increase in future. “It (air traffic) will become difficult to manage at that stage with the existing space,” he said.

