Centre profiteering from oil price hike: Cong. MP

Huge tax collection has only benefited BJP: Jothimani

Congress Member of Parliament S. Jothimani has accused the Centre of making huge profits from the frequent hikes in prices of petroleum products.

Addressing a press conference here along with senior Puducherry Congress leaders, the MP said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government had made huge profits due to the periodic hike in petrol and diesel prices.

“The profiteering by Centre has not benefited the common man. The huge tax collection has only benefited the BJP and the profits gained were used to help corporate houses and for election purposes. The money gained was used to topple Opposition-ruled State governments,” she alleged.

She said there was no point in asking the State governments to cut excise duty as the Centre had gained the most from the hike in duty. There was also no point in making in any comparison with the UPA government, she added.

The MP said in 2014 while the Centre collected ₹6.45 per litre as excise duty, the State governments collected ₹3.03 per litre for petrol. In 2021, the Centre collected ₹32.33 per litre while the State governments collected 57 paise for petrol.

The comparison of the share of excise duty collected for diesel also gave a similar figure, she said, adding that the Centre had gained the biggest share from the hike in the price of petrol and diesel.

The Centre functioned in an autocratic manner and those in power in Delhi were not bothered about the sufferings of people. Every section of the society has suffered due to the hike and resultant inflation. The Centre has not used the tax proceeds for the welfare of the people or for providing free COVID-19 vaccination, she said.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, PCC chief A.V. Subramanian and party vice-president Devadoss were present at the meeting.