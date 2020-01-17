Centre offers support for heritage tourism projects in Puducherry

Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Tourism, has offered the Ministry’s support for heritage tourism projects in Puducherry.

Mr. Patel, who held discussions with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, also offered grant-tied funds on a sustainable basis to departments concerned.

Among the projects in line for Ministry of Tourism and Culture aid are the Bahour Chola temple, libraries, museums, art and culture events and production of a film series on temples.

These projects will be jointly overseen by concerned departments of Puducherry, Additional District Magistrate, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the South Zone Cultural Centre, Ministry of Culture.

The Ministry will extend support for expansion of existing as well as establishing new libraries under the Art & Culture Department in rural areas.

This would be achieved by augmenting existing resources andcreation of new assets in the form of books shelves, books and cost of refurbishing old buildings. These can come as grant in aid and be overseen by the National Library. The provision of funds and expertise through ASI to refurbish and construct existing and new museums in Puducherry, Arikamedu and a proposal for establishing a museum in Karaikal were also mooted. According to a press note, the temple directory brought out by the Hindu Religious Institutions Department with support of Raj Nivas was appreciated and the Minister had agreed to reimburse the cost of production and publicity. A film production is likely to be sponsored by the Ministry provided there is enough data available.

The improvement and refurbishing of the 'Moolanathar Swamy Temple" in Bahour under the supervision and maintenance of ASI was agreed to be taken up on priority basis with provision for light and sound show.

Ms. Bedi, who termed the meeting “most productive”, said in areas where the government’s construction capacity is limited, the Minister had agreed to explore the option of engaging services of Central Public Works Department and the India Tourism Development Corporation to ensure timely completion of pending projects.