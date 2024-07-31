Centre neglected Puducherry in the Union Budget, says Opposition leader

Principal Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Congress party on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 staged a walkout in the Puducherry Assembly to protest against the alleged neglect shown by the Centre to Puducherry in the Union Budget.

Talking to reporters after staging the walkout, Opposition leader R. Siva said the Centre has failed to earmark any additional funds for development of Puducherry in the Union Budget presented recently by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“The requirements of UT are less compared to bigger States. If we can get an additional ₹1,000 crore, most of the development works, including expansion of airport could be taken up. Also, the additional funds could be utilised for reopening sugar mill which will help in generating employment. But, the Centre has failed to consider our demands,” he said.

Justifying the decision to stage a walk out during the customary address of the Lt. Governor, he said there was nothing new in his speech. “It was a repetition of last year’s address. The AINRC-BJP government failed to deliver on their promises during last three years. The only thing happened was appointment of three Lt. Governors in the last three years,” Mr. Siva said.