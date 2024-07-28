Centre keen on new rail line connecting Puducherry, Cuddalore and Tindivanam, says Union Minister

The Central government is keen to provide a new rail line connecting Puducherry, Cuddalore and Tindivanam in the near future, Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Sakthi V. Somanna said here on Sunday.

“It is a feasible project. A detailed project report has to be prepared and we have started the process. The Central government is keen on taking up the railway line project,” he said addressing a press conference at the BJP office after inspecting Puducherry railway station.

Dismissing charges levelled by Opposition parties of neglecting railway requirements of the Union Territory, the Minister said the Central government has allocated ₹280 crore for various railway projects in the UT after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister in 2014.

The Railways have started redevelopment of Puducherry railway station at a cost of ₹93 crore. Similar redevelopment work will be taken up at the railway stations in Karaikal and Mahe regions. The work to lay a new railway line between Karaikal and Peralam was progressing fast, he said.

“We have taken up 100% electrification work in UT. We will be starting the work to construct a railway overbridge near AFT ground after August. Also, new trains connecting Puducherry are under our consideration. Opposition was levelling charges as they wanted to criticise Mr. Modi,” he said.

Complimenting Puducherry government for achieving 100% target under Jal Jeevan Mission to provide tap water connectivity, he said the Central government was committed towards the all-round development of UT.

“I will be visiting Puducherry in the next two months and interact with officials to evolve more railway and drinking water projects for UT,” the Minister said. Home Minister A. Namassivayam was also present.

