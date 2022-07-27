Centre implicating Sonia in National Herald case to divert attention from inflation, says Alagiri

He leads a protest in Chidambaram against the summonses issued to the Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday alleged that the Centre was seeking to implicate party leader Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case to divert attention from the issues affecting the common man.

He led a protest in Chidambaram, even as Ms. Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate to record her statement in the case. The TNCC was protesting against the summonses issued to Ms. Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi. It alleged that a false case had been filed against them. The protest was part of a nationwide agitation being planned by the party.

The workers shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “victimising” the Gandhi family and “using Central agencies to silence Opposition leaders”. They urged the Prime Minister to concentrate on issues affecting people, including inflation and unemployment.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Alagiri accused the Centre of trying to divert people’s attention from issues like inflation by trying to implicate the Gandhi family in the case. The Centre was attacking democracy through politics of hatred.

Mr. Alagiri said the Centre had disrespected Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge by not allotting him an appropriate seat during the swearing-in of President Droupadi Murmu. This is in violation of protocol, he said.