Puducherry

Centre has rejected proposal to grant statehood to Puducherry: MHA

Union Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy

The Centre has rejected a proposal to grant statehood to Puducherry, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He said the Puducherry Legislative Assembly had passed resolutions seeking statehood for the Union Territory of Puducherry, the latest one being on July 17, 2018.

“The resolution was considered in this Ministry and it was decided to continue with the present arrangement.

“As such, no proposal is pending with the government of India for consideration of grant of statehood to Puducherry,” he said in a written reply to a question.

