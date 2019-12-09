Centre has failed to bring down price of onions, says Puducherry Chief Minister

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday alleged the the Central government has completely failed to control the price of onions.

Speaking to reporters after participating in various programmes to mark the birthday of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said the price of onions had sky-rocketed to ₹300. The Prime Minister had failed to comment on the rising price of the vegetable and also failed to find a solution to the problem, he said.

The price of the vegetable had even gone up during the time of United Progressive Alliance government. However, the UPA effectively controlled the price by importing onions from foreign countries, the Chief Minister said.

“The BJP government is not at all bothered about the spiralling price rise. The government seems not concerned about the plight of ordinary citizens,” he charged.

The Chief Minister and Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam distributed half a kilogram of onion to women party workers at the PCC office.

They also pulled the golden chariot of Manakula Vinayager temple and offered prayers at churches and mosques.