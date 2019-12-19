Centre has agreed to give rice instead of cash: Narayanasamy

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan has agreed in principle to distribute rice instead of transferring money to the beneficiaries’ accounts, said a release from the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who is in New Delhi to attend the GST Council meeting, met Mr. Paswan and apprised him of the Cabinet decision to distribute rice instead of remitting money meant for procuring rice to the beneficiaries account, the release said. As per the request of the Union Minister, the territorial administration had agreed to provide the quantity of rice meant for public distribution system. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam. The Chief Minister attended a pre-Budget meeting convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the release said.