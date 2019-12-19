Centre has agreed to give rice instead of cash: Narayanasamy

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan has agreed in principle to distribute rice instead of transferring money to the beneficiaries’ accounts, said a release from the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday.
Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who is in New Delhi to attend the GST Council meeting, met Mr. Paswan and apprised him of the Cabinet decision to distribute rice instead of remitting money meant for procuring rice to the beneficiaries account, the release said. As per the request of the Union Minister, the territorial administration had agreed to provide the quantity of rice meant for public distribution system. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam. The Chief Minister attended a pre-Budget meeting convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.