Centre has agreed to give ₹700-cr. aid to U.T.: CM

‘Union Minister has promised assistance’

The Centre has agreed to provide ₹700 crore as COVID-19 assistance to the Union Territory, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said.

The assurance to this effect came from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during a meeting in Delhi, he said.

“We presented a strong case for Central aid, to the tune of ₹700 crore, to Puducherry, for managing the ongoing pandemic,” said Mr. Narayanasamy.

He had met Mr. Vardhan along with Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and Puducherry MP V. Vaithilingam.

The Health Minister agreed to the demand and promised to release the allocation soon, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Pointing out that the Centre had earmarked only ₹3 crore for Puducherry in April, the Chief Minister said the U.T. required more funds, especially due to the revenue shortfalls in the wake of COVID-19.

The assistance from the Centre would be spent on ramping up health infrastructure, equipment, medicines and recruiting health staff, on contract basis.

The Chief Minister said that government employees had agreed to his appeal to contribute a day’s salary to the COVID-19 fund. Pledging to donate a month’s pension, from his stint as an MP, to the fund, Mr. Narayanasamy also appealed to MPs, Ministers and MLAs to contribute a month’s salary to the fund.

Pointing to Jipmer’s serosurvey, that found that one in five persons were COVID-19 infected, he said on extrapolating this data to the 15-lakh population in the U.T, an estimated three lakh persons were likely to contract the virus.

“The government is doing all it can to reduce disease transmission, but the infection’s spread can be contained only with public cooperation and their compliance with safety measures,” he said.

The agitation planned by the Secular Democratic Alliance on Monday, against the three farm Bills passed in the Parliament, will take place as per schedule. The protests will be held in a peaceful manner, he said.