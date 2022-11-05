Centre gives nod to utilise 750 acres at Sedarapet for industrial activity

puduThe territorial administration was awaiting clearance from the MHA to handover the land to PIPDIC for promoting industrial activity; The land acquired for SEZ had remained unused for the last 10 years

puduThe territorial administration was awaiting clearance from the MHA to handover the land to PIPDIC for promoting industrial activity; The land acquired for SEZ had remained unused for the last 10 years

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has given permission to the government to utilise 750 acres of land lying idle at Sedarapet for industrial purpose, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan said here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here, the Union Minister said the MHA had given approval to set up industries on the land acquired for SEZ.

It might be recalled that the territorial administration was awaiting clearance from the MHA to handover the land to Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited (PIPDIC) for promotion of the land for industrial activity. The land acquired for SEZ had remained unused for the last ten years after the Union Territory failed to get permission to establish the zone.

“The development of the land will help in the revival of industrial activity and spur economic growth. The setting up of industries will also help creation of job opportunities,” the Minister said.

The Centre would also extend support to construct a flyover in Puducherry at a cost of around ₹500 crore, he said.

Promising all assistance to the Union Territory, the Union Minister said the Centre had recently given approval for a revised Budgetary outlay for around ₹1,400 crore. The NDA government in the Union Territory had already started the recruitment drive. The process had started to fill around 1,400 posts in various departments, he said.

Mr. Murugan said he was confident of fulfilling the promise given to the electorate to re-open ration shops in the Union Territory. The PDS outlets were closed during the Congress regime, he added.

The Union Minister also chaired a closed-door meeting of BJP legislators and senior functionaries to review preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. BJP president V. Saminathan, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar attended.