Centre gives nod for grade separator in Puducherry

1.1-km-long facility to cost around ₹360 crore

The long-pending demand to have a grade separator connecting Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi squares will become a reality with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) giving the nod to the Public Works Department to invite bids to choose a consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR)

“The competent authority in the Ministry has accorded approval for inviting bids for engaging a consultant to prepare DPR for the construction of an elevated grade separator connecting Indira Gandhi Square and Rajiv Gandhi Square..” a communication to the Chief Engineer, PWD, from MoRTH last week said.

The Ministry has asked the department to furnish the project report to initiate further steps.

The communication followed a visit by officials from the Ministry for site inspection and consultation with the territorial administration in July and August. The 1.1-km grade separator would cost around ₹360 crore, a top official told The Hindu.

The separator would start near Kokkupark and end on the flyover near RTO.

“The Centre has in-principle agreed to fund the project fully. So unlike other projects, delays due to funds crunch will not happen and help in speedy completion of the project,” he also added.

In the initial stages of conceptualisation of the project, the work utility was planning to have two grade separators — one at Indira Gandhi Square and another at Rajiv Gandhi square.

After the site inspection by the MoRTH officials, the concept was changed to have a single grade separator taking into account the heavy flow of traffic.

The move to have the grade separator assumed more relevance now with the government’s plan to construct a new Assembly complex near Rajiv Gandhi Square.

The Ministry had also agreed to fund the strengthening and widening of the stretch from Marappalam to Cuddalore border.

The project would cost around ₹19 crore, he added.