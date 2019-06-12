Centre for computer hardware training opens at community college

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday inaugurated Dell Kaushal Kendra, a state-of-the-art computer hardware training lab of Dell Technologies for training youth in computer manufacturing and repair services at Swami Vivekananda Rural Community College (SVRCC).

The Kaushal Kendra will impart quality vocational training to underprivileged school and college drop outs in the field of computer hardware servicing and networking and equip them for immediate gainful employment. The one-year course will equip them in the trade, glossary, tools and equipment, documentation, materials, testing, safety, practice modules and on-job site training.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the Puducherry government is prepared to give the necessary land needed for the SVRCC to upgrade it as a Skill Development University. But the institution must ensure a 60% quota for students of Puducherry for skill development training in different disciplines. If this condition is accepted, the administration would provide the site for the college to be upgraded into an university. The government was already providing training for skill development and Puducherry was emerging as an education hub, he added.

Alok Ohrie, president and managing director, Dell Technologies India, said that Dell always believed in technology as the driver for human progress. Dell India is excited to collaborate with SVRCC and promote a culture of learning amongst the youth to make them future-ready in the field of technology services. “Our dream is for the long-term, as we invest our energy and resources in the youth to equip them for a digital future,” he said.

G.V. Subrahmaniam, founder and managing director of SVRCC, thanked Dell Technologies for the opportunity to provide wholesome computer hardware servicing education to the growing number of students, theoretically and practically. The upgraded lab is an added benefit as the need for this course grows, he said. Navneet Kejriwal, senior director, Manufacturing Operations at Dell Technologies, said the Kaushal Kendra would educate and equip youth in hardware manufacturing and support services, which will make them readily employable technicians.