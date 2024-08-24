Centre for art and culture to host event to pay tribute to iconic artist

TASMAI, a centre for art and culture, is hosting a two-day tribute to one of modern art’s most influential flag bearers, K.G. Subramanyan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, ‘Celebrating 100 Years of KG Subramanyan’, will be opened by Uma Padmanabhan, daughter of the artist [who passed away in 2016], at 5 p.m. on Saturday at TASMAI, Kuruchikuppam.

This will be followed by illustrated talks on ‘A Living Tradition of Modernism: KG Subramanyan’ by Rohini Iyengar, art historian based in New Jersey, the U.S., and on ‘The Enchanted World and the Thinking Eye: KG Subramanyan’ by Soumik Nandy Majumdar, senior faculty at Santiniketan.

A postcard homage by over 50 artists has been organised around this show.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.