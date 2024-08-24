GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre for art and culture to host event to pay tribute to iconic artist

Published - August 24, 2024 12:32 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

TASMAI, a centre for art and culture, is hosting a two-day tribute to one of modern art’s most influential flag bearers, K.G. Subramanyan.

The event, ‘Celebrating 100 Years of KG Subramanyan’, will be opened by Uma Padmanabhan, daughter of the artist [who passed away in 2016], at 5 p.m. on Saturday at TASMAI, Kuruchikuppam.

This will be followed by illustrated talks on ‘A Living Tradition of Modernism: KG Subramanyan’ by Rohini Iyengar, art historian based in New Jersey, the U.S., and on ‘The Enchanted World and the Thinking Eye: KG Subramanyan’ by Soumik Nandy Majumdar, senior faculty at Santiniketan.

A postcard homage by over 50 artists has been organised around this show.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.